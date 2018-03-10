Meghan Markle suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her recent visit to Birmingham and not a lot of people noticed it until a day later.

A photo of the former “Suits” star walking beside her fiancé, Prince Harry, was released online by the Express. The snap shows that Markle’s navy and cream J. Crew coat had a huge white X stitch on the lower left.

Not a lot of people noticed the stitch because it was positioned on Markle’s back. And most critics focused on her “questionable” color combination. Some critics claimed that black and navy blue should not have been mixed together.

Markle and Prince Harry went to Birmingham to celebrate International Women’s Day. During their visit, the 36-year-old former actress and the 33-year-old prince met an adorable 10-year-old girl named Sophia Richards.

Richards told Prince Harry that she wants to be an actress when she grows up, and the prince decided to introduce Richards to his fiancée. When Markle saw Richards, she spoke with her and then gave her a tight hug.

“Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve. And Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress. It was a dream come true. I will never forget this day,” the young girl told People.

Markle and Prince Harry have a pretty packed schedule before their May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Last week, the royal couple joined Prince Harry and Kate Middleton in their first joint royal engagement for the Royal Foundation.

The successful event centered on the theme, “Making A Difference,” which was also connected to the royal family’s Heads Together campaign.

As of late, it is still unclear whether Prince Harry, Markle, Prince William, and Middleton will be seen next. Prior to their recent official engagement, the two couples also gathered on Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth II’s hometown in Sandringham.

