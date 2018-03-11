Meghan Markle has reportedly undergone a two-day training conducted by the SAS to help her in case of an emergency.

Gerald Moor, a former senior Army intelligence officer, said that Markle’s training would have been the toughest and most challenging experience a person could ever have. Markle’s training was also conducted by the best of the best in the army or those “men who have done everything imaginable during service in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.”

Moor, who is now working as the CEO of Inkerman Group, said that he believes Markle found the experience both physically and psychologically grueling.

“The men enact a kidnap situation, during which she will have been treated as a hostage, with the area being stormed by the SAS. She will also have been advised how to develop a relationship with her kidnappers, which is often far better than trying to escape. She will have shown how to deal with situations when things go wrong, for example if her close protection officer gets shot and she has to fend for herself,” he explained.

Ever since Markle started dating Prince Harry, the former actress already received a round the clock protection. Now that the 36-year-old is set to marry the 33-year-old prince, the more security personnel she has.

Last month, Markle and Prince Harry received an package filled with a white powder-like substance, and this incident raised the couple’s security once again. The situation was regarded as a racist hate crime by the Kensington Palace, according to The Telegraph.

Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and the event will be guarded by the elite members of the SAS.

Meanwhile, the SAS was faced with a major controversy several years ago after they were linked to Princess Diana’s death. However, the Buckingham Palace immediately denied the claims. In a statement to The Telegraph, a representative for the palace said, “We have not heard anything to suggest that there is the evidence to justify a new investigation.”

