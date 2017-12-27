Meghan Markle is a jetsetter! The “Suits” alum has traveled to several countries in recent years.

After the holidays, she is also expected to go on a week-long vacation with her fiancé, Prince Harry. Even though details of their upcoming trip are still being kept under wraps, it’s possible that Markle will take the prince to a destination she has previously visited.

However, Markle and Prince Harry may also choose to explore an entirely new destination. Here’s a look at some of Markle’s most memorable trips before she got into a relationship with the prince.

In August 2016, Markle traveled to Ibiza, Spain, and she shared a selfie while basking under the sun. She is wearing a hat and sunglasses in the picture while lounging in the pool.

During the same trip, Markle passed by Madrid and took a photo inside Museo Nacional del Prado. In the picture, Markle wore black dress and hat.

In January 2016, she went on a trip to Iceland . Markle regularly updates her lifestyle blog, The Tig , with her travels but it the site has already been taken down ever since she started dating Prince Harry.

Other places that Markle visited in the past include Malta, Mexico, Jamaica, Greece, Italy and Norway.

But her trip to Botswana was probably one of her most memorable vacations. During her and Prince Harry’s first sit-down interview as an engaged couple, they revealed that they went on a date in the country. Prince Harry asked Markle to accompany her on the trip, and she agreed.

While in Botswana, Prince Harry and Markle managed to stay away from the public’s eye, and they also got to know each other better. Botswana was so special to the couple that Prince Harry decided to purchase a huge diamond from the country and had it placed on Markle’s engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle are planning a vacation before the year ends. A source told US Weekly, “They plan to go on vacation together for more than a week. Expect them to come back tanned, refreshed and ready to take on a very busy 2018.”

