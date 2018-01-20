Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are being compared to each other ever since the “Suits” alum started dating Prince Harry. Now that she will soon become an official member of the royal family, more comparisons could be expected. And there’s one thing that Markle and Middleton will most likely differ from until the end – their style.

According to People, Markle will most likely maintain her laidback style, and she won’t be copying Middleton’s fashion choices. At present, Markle is already making a statement with the way she dresses, and she has also been breaking royal protocol every now and then.

“Both Princess Kate and Meghan are established women in their mid-30s with their own style,” said royal expert Imogen Lloyd Webber. He also stressed the fact that Markle and Middleton have different jobs that’s why they cannot necessarily dress alike.

“Princess Kate is the future queen of England, so she has to be more traditional. When Princess Kate’s third baby is born, Prince Harry will be knocked down to sixth in line for the throne, so Meghan has much more freedom when it comes to what’s expected of her and by extension her outfits,” he explained.

Webber also said that Markle will most likely maintain her love for carrying oversized purses, wearing stockings and showing off her messy bun hairstyle even after she marries Prince Harry.

But during Markle’s visit to Cardiff, Wales, the former actress wore a plaid off the shoulder jacket by Theory, and she used it as her top. Middleton previosuly wore a long-sleeved plaid coat designed by Alexander McQueen in 2014. Princess Diana also wore a plaid long-sleeved coat in 1988.

However, Markle’s recent choice to wear a plaid top does not necessarily mean she’s taking style cues from Middleton. It’s possible that it was just a coincidence or a one-time thing.

Meanwhile, Markle has also been spotted wearing pants during her and Prince Harry’s visit to Cardiff, Wales. Middleton, on the other hand, has only been spotted in dresses or skirts during her official visits. But the Duchess of Cambridge also wore jogging pants recently when she visited a group of kids and played tennis with them.

