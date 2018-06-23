Meghan Markle has become more accessible to royal fans by wearing Marks and Spencer clothes and accessories.

Rochelle White, a celebrity stylist, recently told the Daily Mail, “Being seeing wearing a brand that everyone can pretty much buy is a great way for her to be relatable.”

White added that Markle wearing pieces from Marks and Spencer suggests that she is embracing her life as a new royal in the United Kingdom.

“M&S is a quintessentially British brand, it is iconic. I think Meghan is really trying to embrace her new surroundings and be seen in British brands to show that she’s open to new things,” she said.

JP, a London-based celebrity stylist and image consultant, seconded White’s statement. JP said that Markle’s decision to align herself with Marks and Spencer is also good for her image because the brand itself offers value for money items.

“M&S is an institution for us Brits just like our Royal Family – always there and always ready to show us a good outfit with a strong afternoon tea on the side. So it’s no surprise that the Duchess of Sussex is having a fangirl moment. Sometimes overlooked as a ‘store for the generation before’ Marks & Spencer doesn’t always rank high on the fashion radar for the young set. But think again naysayers – you’ll find fashion week silhouettes with a sturdy quality to meet your public in, and a price tag that’ll give you breathing space for corgi doggie treats,” he said.

In related news, Marks and Spencer appear to be pleased to have been associated with the Duchess of Sussex. On the week of her wedding to Prince Harry, the brand changed its Marks and Spencer logo to Markle & Sparkle. Several branches in and around the United Kingdom also featured the Markle & Sparkle logo on their windows and decors.

Photo: Reuters/Danny Lawson/Pool