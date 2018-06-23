Meghan Markle usually wears shoes that are too big for her.

In a photo shared Express, the Duchess of Sussex opted to wear a pair of oversized shoes on her Ascot debut. The pumps were visibly bigger than her size. But according to a fashion expert, there's a reason why Markle does this. In fact, even celebrities do the same.

"Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet and it's for one reason we can all relate to - to avoid blisters," Harriet Davey said of Markle's oversized heels.

"There's nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes (we've all been there on a night out) and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up," she continued. "The swelling can cause blisters and in the long run bunions — like long-time heel fan Victoria Beckham has been rumored to suffer with."

The fashion expert leaves some tips to make wearing heels more comfortable. According to Harriet, the "trick of the trade" is to stuff the toe of the shoe with paddings like tissue or cotton wool.

Markle's Ascot debut was not the first time that she wore a pair of oversized heels. She was also spotted in a pair of footwear with a big gap between her feet during her engagement announcement and when she visited Northern Ireland in March.

Just like Markle, Kate Middleton is also a pro in wearing pumps and she has her own way of making the experience comfortable. According to an insider, the Duchess of Cambridge 's secret to wearing heels all day is Alice Bow's leather insoles. The product combines fashion and comfort to provide solutions to "ugly and ineffective insoles" and help women enjoy their footwear.

In related news, Markle's next schedule with Queen Elizabeth II has been set. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the party that the monarch will host on Tuesday for the Queen Leaders Awards.

"The Queen will also be accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the @QueensLeaders Awards on Tuesday. #QueensYoungLeaders," the palace announced.

Photo: Getty Images/Leon Neal