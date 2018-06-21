Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, recently praised her for her relentless support for women’s rights.

The Givenchy designer also said that she feels proud to have been able to work with the Duchess of Sussex on her wedding dress.

“Meghan is someone who I think really stands for women’s rights. I think she is a positive change for the royal family,” she told Vogue.

During the same interview, Keller also reflected on the time she teamed up with the Duchess of Sussex on her wedding dress. Despite the criticisms she received, Keller said that she was in the zone while designing the bridal gown.

“When you are in it, the whole thing just feels like you are working, doing your bit. It’s an amazing part of history, so I am super proud… I think she really admired the fact that I was a woman designer and the many companies I’ve worked for – British companies and international companies And the fact that I’m a working mother maybe played into that as well, so that was maybe part of the story,” said Keller.

After royal fans saw Markle’s wedding dress on May 19, some of them claimed that the former actress needed at least one more fitting. Other critics also said that Markle’s gown was too simple for a royal wedding. But even though Keller was aware of all the negative comments her design received, there was one comment that she chose to focus on.

Following Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the 33-year-old Duke of Sussex approached Keller and congratulated her on her creation.

“He came straight up to me and said, ‘Oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning,’” Keller shared. The designer also commented on Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship and said that the royal couple appeared to be very smitten with each other on their wedding day.

“Well I think everybody saw on television – he was absolutely in awe I think. She looked just incredible and it showed,” she said.

Photo: Reuters/Eddie Mulholland/Pool