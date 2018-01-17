Meghan Markle has a lot of options when it comes to hiring a wedding gown designer.

There is no doubt that many are looking forward to work with the "Suits" star for her wedding dress. At the time, it remains unknown if Prince Harry's fiancée has already chosen a designer.

According to Mirror, it is unlikely for Markle to wear a wedding dress from her best pal Jessica Mulroney as many might criticize her for promoting a friend's business. Thus, she might consider the works of the following designers for her big day.

Ralph & Russo

Markle's black gown on her engagement photoshoot with Prince Harry was designed by the same brand. Many were pleased with her ensemble in the photos, so the "Horrible Bosses" star might opt for their service again.

Antonio Berardi

Prince Harry's fiancée was seen in Berardi's design back in May for the polo game. The designer is popular for his glamorous and figure-hugging dresses, which fits well with Markle's fashion.

If Prince Harry and Markle are planning for a low-key nuptial, then Berardi's simple and elegant designs are perfect for the couple.

Roland Mouret

Markle has become good friends with the French fashion designer after they met in Istanbul. In fact, the "Horrible Bosses" star has been spotted wearing a number of Mouret's designs. Kate Middleton has also worn the designer's work.

Victoria Beckham

Beckham is slowly making a name in the fashion industry as a designer. The singer-turned-fashion-designer has been popular about her choice of clothing and working on Markle's wedding gown will be an ultimate celebrity collaboration.

Beckham attended Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding in 2011. Designing Markle's wedding dress would be a great tribute to Prince Harry's roots.

Anne Barge

When Markle's "Suits" character, Rachel Zane, married her boyfriend Mike Ross in the series, she opted for this designer. Thus, she might opt for another gown from the Atlanta-based couture company.

However, choosing a wedding gown designer may not be that easy as the bride to be may also have to consider the palace's input. Back in December, an Israel-based designer, Inbal Dror, announced that the palace asked them for sketches for Markle's wedding gown.

The spokesperson declined to comment more about the wedding gown which is not surprising. The details of the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding gown were also kept as a secret until her big day. However, three wedding gown sketches that Inbal Dror submitted to the palace leaked.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski