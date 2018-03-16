Meghan Markle's hairstyle is another hot topic today.

With the royal wedding on the way, many are already wondering how the "Suits" star will style her hair. According to a salon expert, a bride's hairstyle will also depend on the design of her wedding gown.

"The bride's hairstyle will also certainly depend on the dress and neckline," Matthew Soobroy, Principle Stylist at Charles Worthington Salons said. "I think that Meghan's dress will be cool and effortless with a twist of classic, romantic yet fashion."

But aside from the bridal gown's design, Soobroy added that the shape of one's face also matters when it comes to choosing a hairstyle. He suggested how Markle's hair should be done on her big day.

"Meghan has a heart-shaped face so she suits most hairstyles and fashion trends," he said. "I think she will look beautiful with hair that is left down with waves and super sleek. With either a middle or a side parting, by pinning one side back off the face, it will lift the look and create slight drama. A side-part and waves bring movement around the face which will help heart-shaped faces like Meghan appear more in proportion."

Soobroy also praised Kate Middleton's half-up, half-down hairstyle during her wedding in 2011. According to him, the Duchess of Cambridge's choice is a "style that is timeless and that many women choose for their wedding day."

To have the best hairstyle, Soobroy suggests that one has to pay attention to the volume of the roots as it corrects proportions and will make one's face look longer. He also advised against having straight hairstyle and excessive volume along the sides as the level of cheekbones and jaw will broaden the face.

On the other hand, Drybar founder Alli Webb also gave her predictions about Markle's hairstyle on her royal wedding. "She has naturally curly hair and she likes a smooth blow-out with soft waves, as we've seen," Webb said. "My prediction is she'll do soft waves, hair half-up with some curls, very soft and pretty."

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). After that, the newlyweds will depart from the castle for a carriage ride procession.

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Hill