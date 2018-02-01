Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William has tons of similarities with Princess Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles.

Even though the Duchess of Cambridge never met Princess Diana, the two seem to share very similar tastes in fashion and jewelry. They also appear to have similar personalities.

According to Elite Daily, both Middleton’s and Princess Diana’s weddings were well attended by their guests. Both were highly-anticipated events for the royal family because Princess Diana married Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son. Middleton, on the other hand, married Prince Charles’ eldest son.

Middleton also wore Princess Diana’s engagement ring to her wedding. During a previous interview, Prince William explained why he decided to gift Middleton with his mom’s huge piece of jewelry.

“It’s my mother’s engagement ring, and it’s very special to me, as Kate is very special to me now as well. It was only right the two were put together… It was my way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out on today and the excitement and the fact that we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together,” he said.

Middleton also channeled Princess Diana with her long wedding train. The publication noted that the duchess’ train was nine feet long, but Princess Diana’s train was still longer at 25 feet long.

After their weddings, both Middleton and Princess Diana rode carriages from their wedding venue to their wedding reception. They also kissed their respective partners at the balcony in the Buckingham Palace. It is very rare for Princess Diana and Prince Charles, as well as for Middleton and Prince William to show their affection for each other in public.

Meanwhile, Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry is set to take place on May 19. And even though it is expected to be a solemn ceremony, there are speculations that the couple will break royal tradition. For instance, Markle may not opt for a wedding gown with an extremely long train. She might also leave St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in a car and not a carrier.

But fans still have to wait and see what Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will really be like.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images