Meghan Markle will likely age more gracefully compared to Kate Middleton, according to one expert.

The future royal and the Duchess of Cambridge are both meticulous when it comes to their skincare. However, according to an expert, Markle has better skin and is likely to age well.

"Kate and Meghan have grown up in an era where girls were taught at an early age to look after their skin by taking regular facials and protecting it from the elements with SPF and make up. It shows - they both have beautiful complexions which are dewy and youthful," Stuart Miles, an anti-ageing expert, told Hello! "Kate has reportedly taken a leaf out of her mother's book and used rosehip oil, and Meghan often uses a primer rather than a foundation to give her a dewy look."

When asked who among Markle, Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William will age most gracefully, Miles predicted that it would be the "Suits" actress.

"She [Markle] has the most amazing skin which will age really well. It has natural oils and a natural olive tone which will provide protection but also keep her looking glowing," Miles explained. "Kate has the English rose complexion but needs to be careful and protect her delicate skin as she ages."

Miles also explained how Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles look younger than their age. According to the expert, the monarch is very disciplined. Her life is "one of routine and moderation." "She doesn't eat, drink or live life to excess," Miles explained.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales knows when to take away from his roles. "Charles seems to be good at escaping from the stress of his role by walking and spending lots of time outdoors," Miles said. The future king "has found a simple way to de-stress and find calm. This will hold him in good stead as he gets older," she added.

