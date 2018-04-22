Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will bring more royal babies in the future.

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, predicted that the "Suits" star will get pregnant before the year ends. He also believes that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will have another baby after their third child.

"As children, he and William both said they would have large families," Burrell said about Middleton's husband and Markle's fiancé. "I predict Meghan will be pregnant before Christmas. I bet William will have four. Both William and Harry wanted more brothers and sisters when they were young but it wasn't to be."

The "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here" star is hopeful that Markle and Prince Harry will also have a ginger baby. "Harry is the royal redhead. I hope they have redheaded babies," Burrell said.

Burrell has been rooting for Prince Harry and Markle to start a family immediately after their royal wedding. In a separate interview, he said the same thing about the couple.

"I believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start a family as soon as possible!" Burrell confessed. "Harry also wants a large family and wants children as quickly as possible."

This is likely to happen as according to another source, Markle is also keen to be a mom soon. In fact, the actress is reportedly "desperate to have a family of her own."

"She wants kids. She will be an amazing mother," said Erin Specht who dated Markle's brother for about 16 years. "Meghan will get pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can. For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum."

On the other hand, Prince William and Middleton are expecting their third child together this month. However, instead of arriving on April 23, many believe that the Duchess would be overdue and that the new royal would not come out until next week.

"Kate is due on St George's Day which is the 23rd of April," Emily Andrews said. "She was late with George and Charlotte but I would imagine the baby will be arriving in the last week of April."

A poll results also yield the same. In fact, many are betting that Middleton's delivery will be on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

"With Kate thought to be overdue during her first two pregnancies, it looks like the nation could be kept to wait for a third time, but as far as the odds are concerned the Royal Baby will enter the world next week," said Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes.

