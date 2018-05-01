Meghan Markle will surely not repeat the same mistake Queen Elizabeth II did on her own wedding.

The "Suits" star will reportedly have two bouquets at her royal wedding. According to ITV's "Invitation to a Royal Wedding" documentary, this is done for a purpose and has been practiced following the monarch's mistake on her big day.

"Well if we go back to the Queen's wedding in 1947, when you look at the state photographs of all the bridesmaids and the royal guests and there's the Queen without her bouquet," David Longman said (via Express).

"It got lost. So in the middle of their honeymoon, they had to get dressed up again in their wedding clothes and my father had to provide another bouquet for those photographs," he continued. "Now we make two bouquets so that doesn't happen again."

Longman also shared how they designed Princess Diana's bouquet and how they worked with her wedding dress designer. He also confirmed that they instruct the bride how to carry the flowers.

"Very much so. One always instructs a bride how to hold the bouquet because if you're not careful a bridge will hold it up like a chest protector," Longman said. "It has to be held down, so it enhances the dress."

Markle's bouquet will reportedly include foxglove, which Lana Elie, a floral expert, finds to be a practical choice. She also added that its pink-purple flowers are therapeutic.

"Found growing naturally in the British countryside, the foxglove symbolises confidence and ambition," Elie explained. "It's also quite a practical bloom, therapeutically used to help regulate fast or irregular heartbeats – a perfect plant for calming the nerves on the big day."

The bouquet will also include a piece of myrtle. This has been a tradition for every royal bride since Queen Victoria. Princess Diana and Kate Middleton also followed this practice when they walked down the aisle.

Myrtle represents love and marriage, which suits very well to the occasion. The small flower is special as it will be taken from Queen Victoria's bush in the Isle of Wight, a present to her by Prince Albert's grandmother.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen