Meghan Markle will have two weddings in the spring, but one will be as her “Suits” character, Rachel Zane.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick J. Adams revealed whether or not his character, Mike Ross, will tie the knot with Rachel. The actor said that fans have to wait for the April 25 episode since this will reveal whether or not the two characters will actually settle down.

“I think Mike and Rachel are two characters that there has never been any question that they’re in love and that they’re meant for each other and that they’re willing to go to great lengths and sacrifice a ton in order to keep their relationship going,” he said.

Even though Adams did not explicitly say that a wedding will take place, it will most likely happen based on his recent statement.

In real life, Markle is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Details about the couple’s wedding are still being kept under wraps. However, speculations about the sitting arrangement, as well as the guest list heightened in recent weeks.

Markle has also chosen her wedding dress designer earlier this month, but the palace is keeping the designer’s identity under wraps. There is also no confirmation yet on what kind of dress Markle will wear and whether or not it will be a long-sleeved dress just like Kate Middleton’s wedding gown.

Meanwhile, the official royal wedding guest list has not yet been released either. Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, recently said that he and his wife will be attending Prince Harry’s and Princess Eugenie’s weddings, but they have not been invited yet.

President Donald Trump also revealed that he has not received an invitation from the couple. But regardless if he will be invited or not, Trump said that he wishes Prince Harry and Markle a lifetime of happiness. Markle is not necessarily a fan of the president, and she has spoken negatively about him in the past.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images