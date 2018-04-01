Meghan Markle will likely enjoy the "Her Royal Highness" (HRH) title, according to a royal expert.

The "Suits" star and Prince Harry's royal wedding is only a few weeks away and many are already wondering how Markle will be addressed once she becomes an official royal. Wallis Simpson was the last American royal that was denied the "HRH" title. However, Markle will likely enjoy it just like Kate Middleton.

"Barring any weird, unheard-of rule, Meghan will most likely enjoy the title of 'Her Royal Highness' upon marrying Harry," the managing editor of Daily Break told Express. "Wallis Simpson was the only exception in recent history, and that was because the royal family blamed her for King Edward VIII's abdication and didn't deem her worthy of such a status. Since there is no issue between Meghan and Her Majesty, she will most definitely be titled HRH."

The HRH title has been used to address some royals, especially the princes and princesses or their partners. For instance, Middleton's official title is Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge. On the other hand, Princess Diana was officially called Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.

In related news, the late Princess of Wales' butler made sure that she was buried an "HRH." According to Lisa Oldfield, Paul Burrell told her how he pinned the royal's order brooch.

"When Diana died, the Royal Family and the Spencer family were all invited to sit with her the night before she was buried. No-one came," Oldfield told Celeb HQ. "So Paul redressed her. The female members of the Royal Family wear a brooch with the Queen and some diamonds around it that signifies that they are an HRH. So after he dressed Diana he put that on her - no-one knows this."

Markle is expected to pay a tribute to Princess Diana on her big day. In fact, another royal expert believed that she would choose the Spencer tiara for her headpiece.

"If she does decide to wear a tiara, I believe she may opt for the Spencer tiara which was famously worn by Lady Diana Spencer on her wedding to Prince Charles, and on many more occasions throughout her life," said Grant Harrold, a former royal butler.

"This could be a way for Prince Harry to involve his mother in his big day, as Prince William did when he gave his future wife Kate Middleton his mother's engagement ring," Harrold added.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas