Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will never surpass Princess Diana and become the most favorite princess, according to British journalist Andrew Morton.

Morton, author of a controversial 1992 biography of Princess Diana that details her despair over Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ affair, recently shared what he thinks about Prince Harry’s bride-to-be. During an interview on with “The Morning Show’s” Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies, the writer said that the “Suits” actress will never replace the late Princess Diana as the “People’s Princess.”

Morton said that the public has been looking for a replacement in Kate Middleton and now Meghan Markle, but he believes no one will ever be able to surpass Princess Diana’s legacy.

“The mass media has been looking for a golden goose and Diana died,” Morton said on Wednesday (via Daily Mail). “They thought at first it would be Kate, and to a degree it was. And now it is Meghan. I’m afraid to say, folks, there is only one Diana and sadly, she has passed.”

Despite this, Morton, who recently revealed that he plans to write a tell-all biography about Markle, claimed that the late princess would have liked the actress as a daughter-in-law.

“I think [Diana] would have been very impressed by Meghan,” he said. “She was someone who always had ambitions to be a speech maker and Meghan spoke at the UN Women’s conference. She is very fluent and articulate.”

The “Diana: Her True Story” author said Markle and Princess Diana share a lot of qualities, such as the need to give back to the community and talk about sensitive subjects.

“She has elements that Diana always wanted to be, and she is also someone like Diana who wants to give back, who wants to get involved with the community and articulating some of the issues that we’d rather not talk about,” Morton explained.

One person Morton hopes Markle would not share qualities with is Wallis Simpson, the wife of the late Edward VII. He doesn’t believe, however, that Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage would fall apart like the late couple because the actress is more charitable and generous.

“[Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] are marrying at St. George’s Chapel, the same place the body of Wallis was carried out in 1986 when she died. It’s a very, very significant moment. And it shows how divorce has changed over the last 80 years or so. [But] the huge difference is that Meghan Markle seems to have a sense of wanting to give back, whereas Wallis only ever wanted to take,” the author told Fox News.

"And I think the lesson Meghan should learn is don’t be like Wallis. Don’t spend hundreds of thousands on your clothes or jewelry and then do nothing other than sit around because people don’t appreciate that. People like to feel that the royal family live well, but at the same time give back,” Morton added.

Morton’s upcoming biographer, “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,” will reportedly be released on April 19, according to The Bookseller. Markle and Prince Harry will be tying the knot at Windsor Castle a month later on May 19.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson