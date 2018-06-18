Meghan Markle won’t play matchmaker for her friend, Delta Goodrem when she and Prince Harry travel to Australia for the Invictus Games.

One publication recently reported that Markle will help Goodrem find love during their trip since Goodrem’s ex-boyfriend, Nick Jonas is rumored to be dating Markle’s best friend Priyanka Chopra.

By finding Goodrem a new man to date, Markle is hopeful that this could only mean she will move on from Jonas. However, Jo Scrimshire, a journalist for the Daily Mail, clarified that there is no truth to the claims.

Jonas and Goodrem only dated for 10 months, and it has been six years since they split. Following their breakup, the ex-couple vowed to remain friends. Prior to this, Goodrem said during an interview, “I’m really lucky to have such a wonderful person in my life. I’m in a really happy place right now. I feel very blessed.”

Last month, rumors about Jonas and Chopra dating heightened following their three consecutive get-togethers. The rumored couple was photographed watching “The Beauty and Beast Live in Concert” in Los Angeles. US Weekly reported that even though there was no PDA between Jonas and Chopra, it was quite evident that they like each other.

A day later, the “Quantico” star joined the singer in cheering for the City of Angels’ home team as they faced off against the San Diego Padres. An onlooker told E! News, “They were both very happy and smiley and seemed to really be enjoying each other’s company. They didn’t show any PDA, just talking and laughing a lot.”

And on one Sunday last month, Chopra accompanied Jonas on a boat ride with friends. The two celebrities were photographed sitting beside each other. Chopra even looked as though she was snuggling Jonas a little bit.

As of late, Chopra and Jonas have not yet confirmed the real status of their relationship. But by the looks of it, Markle doesn’t have anything to do with it. The Duchess of Sussex is focused on her married life to Prince Harry. She is also very busy with her official engagements.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool