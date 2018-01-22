Meghan Markle will have a simple and fun bachelorette party.

The "Suits" actress is reportedly already planning for a "low-key" hen do that will be attended by her friends. Markle wishes to celebrate it away from London. "Meghan will be having a party but won't be calling it her 'bachelorette,'" a source told Us Weekly (via Express). "Think low-key, think somewhere out of London, good food and drink, a little music. It won't be wild. She wants it to be a celebration of friendship and love."

According to the insider, Markle's close friends are sure to attend the party. "Expect to see the usual faces," the insider said. "Her best friends Markus Anderson, Lindsay Jill Roth and Jessica Mulroney will be taking top seats at the table."

Meanwhile, rumors previously surfaced that Kate Middleton will be Markle's maid of honor. However, royal expert Marlene Koenig said she does not believe this is possible. In fact, she thinks the Duchess of Cambridge may not even be invited to become part of the bridal party.

"The Duchess of Cambridge barely knows Meghan," Koenig told Town & Country. "For another, she is the future queen consort when William becomes king after his father, and would unlikely be an attending person to another royal bride."

"But it's unlikely for Catherine to do this," Koenig added. "She was not a matron of honor, even at her sister's wedding."

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle visited Wales during their latest royal engagement. During the visit, one fan named Anne Daley asked the bride-to-be if she is willing to come back for a tour of the local nightlife.

"I asked her if she would like to come on a hen night around the nightspots of Cardiff, and she said she'd love to," Daley recalled (via Express). "It was overwhelming. She was so beautiful and kind."

In addition, the couple was presented with a 5-tier cake when they arrived in Cardiff after a train delay. The sweet treat was made from cheese and was created by Snowdonia Cheese Company in Rhyl, North Wales.

"We made it for them. It's to celebrate their wedding and to offer our congratulations to them. We do get asked to make wedding cakes occasionally. We have been asked in the past to do it," Simon Mercer, the director of the cheese company, said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson