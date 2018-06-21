Meghan Markle’s baptism into the Church of England will have a direct link to Prince Louis’ upcoming christening on July 9.

According to People, this is because Prince Louis’ baptism venue, the Chapel Royal, at St. James Palace in London, was also where Markle’s christening was held three months ago.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who baptized Markle, will also be the one to lead Prince Louis’ ceremony next month. Welby was also the one that baptized Prince Louis’ older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In early March, Prince Harry’s wife was baptized into the Church of England in a secret ceremony. The Duke of Sussex was reportedly present alongside Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Immediately after her baptism, Markle was also confirmed. This made it possible for her to take the Holy Communion.

Markle was not required to be baptized into the Church of England, but she seemingly followed tradition in doing so. Kate Middleton, who was already baptized as a baby, only had to be confirmed before she wed Prince William in 2011. The baptism and confirmation of Markle were done to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who is currently the head of the Church of England.

Following Markle’s baptism, Welby shared some details about the ceremony. While speaking with ITV News (via Vanity Fair), Welby said, “It was very special. It was beautiful and sincere and very moving. It was a great privilege.”

Prince Harry gifted Markle with a diamond cross bracelet after she was baptized and confirmed into the Church of England. The former “Suits” star wore the accessory during her official engagement in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis will most likely receive gifts during his christening on July 9. However, Prince William and Middleton have not yet revealed who Prince Louis’ godparents will be. There are rumors suggesting that some of the royal couple’s closest friends will be chosen for the role.

Speculations include Tiggy Pettifer, Prince William’s former nanny, Laura Lopes, Camilla Parke Bowles’ daughter, Hugh, Edward, or Nicolas van Cutsem, Prince William’s good friends, Peter Phillips, Prince William’s cousin, Lady Jane Fellowes of Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Princess Diana’s siblings.

Photo: Reuters/Neil Hall/Pool