Meghan Markle’s bio on the royal family website has been updated two weeks after her wedding to Prince Harry.

Following her May 19 nuptials, royal fans discovered that information about Markle is now available on the website since she is an official member of the British family.

But supporters of the former actress noticed how her work on “Suits” and other shows was downplayed on the bio. The only information about her acting career two weeks ago was, “While filming in Toronto, The Duchess actively volunteered at a Canadian soup kitchen from 2011-2013. She also established the program at her place of work to ensure that leftover meals from the set were donated to local homeless shelters.”

Royal fans immediately took their thoughts to Twitter after reading Markle’s bio. One of them wrote, “I’m so very much in love with Meghan Markle bio on the royal website, BUT WHERE IS HER ‘SUITS’ AND ‘DEAL OR NO DEAL’ CAREER?”

Another fan wrote, “As inspirational as it is that the new #DuchessOfSussex #MeghanMarkle has been given the blessing of the royal family to continue her charitable efforts and voice her feminist opinions, it is sad that her bio excludes her background as an actress. Should be celebrated not lost.”

Markle’s supporters’ plea didn’t fall on deaf ears. Just weeks after the bio was released, the palace updated it to include more information about Prince Harry’s career as an actress.

It now reads, “After university, Her Royal Highness worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series ‘Suits’ for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes. While working on ‘Suits,’ the Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her.”

Markle decided to give up her acting career so she could wed Prince Harry. The confirmation was made after the couple announced their engagement on Nov. 27. Prior to this, Markle still appeared on “Suits” even though she and Prince Harry were already dating.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski - Pool