Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, recently shared a poignant moment from the big event.

On her Instagram account, Keller uploaded an aerial shot of Prince Harry and Markle while on board their carriage. The couple, who just tied the knot at that time, are seen holding each other’s hands.

“One of my absolute photos of the week – the stunning aerial picture of the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their carriage to Windsor. I watched from the church as they went by and stood next to Lady Diana’s brother Earl Spencer. Quite an incredibly poignant moment,” Keller captioned the snap.

The designer created Markle’s bridal gown out of pure white silk. Her design featured an open neckline and slight A-line skirt. Her shoes were designed based on Givenchy’s refined pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin, according to People.

Keller’s identity as Markle’s wedding dress designer was revealed just minutes before the wedding ceremony commenced.

“True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist,” a statement from Givenchy revealed.

According to Keller, Markle chose her to design the dress in January after their short meeting.

“It was an extraordinary moment when she told me. It was an incredible thing to be a part of, such a historic moment and, in fact, to have the opportunity to work with her. She is exactly what you see on TV. She is just so genuine and warm and radiant. She is just glowing. And she’s a strong woman. She knows what she wants. Really, it was an absolute joy working with her,” Keller said.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall - WPA Pool