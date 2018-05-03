Meghan Markle's brother has asked Prince Harry to cancel the royal wedding.

The "Suits" star's sibling Thomas Markle Jr., a.k.a Tom, recently said he wants Prince Harry to call off their nuptials. He insisted that Markle is not the right woman for the prince and that marrying her will be the "biggest mistake" in his family's history.

"It's not too late, Meghan Markle is obviously not the right women for you," Tom wrote in an open letter shared by InTouch Weekly. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

Tom pointed out that Markle abandoned and forgot their dad. He explained that their father will never recover financially for supporting the actress and emotionally after she disavowed him.

"It's very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head changing her into a jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage," Tom continued.

Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, previously asked Prince Harry's fiancée to help their dad financially. She posted a message for Meghan after seeing the actress' expensive dress during her engagement photo shoot.

"If you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad," Grant said.

She pointed out how their father gave Markle the best education, social connections and contacts in the industry. According to Grant, Markle would not be where she is without the help of their dad, so she should give back through monetary support.

Tom also reminded Prince Harry how Markle ignored her own family by not sending them invitations to the royal wedding. He complained that the "Horrible Bosses" star invited thousands of strangers, but not her own relatives.

A couple of weeks ago, Tom confessed that he was still looking forward to receiving an invite to Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. However, no invitation to the nuptials arrived, so he called the future royal "phoney." He also said that Markle would never be the next Princess Diana.

"I've read that Meg wants to be like Diana. Diana was worshipped by everyone in the world. She was loved for the right reasons," Tom said. "That's what Meg wants, but I don't think that's going to happen. She's not genuine like Diana. There's a whole different side of her that has started to surface and it's ugly to see."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson