Meghan Markle's brother has begged the future royal for a wedding invite.

The "Suits" actress reportedly snubbed her own family for her upcoming big day, which made her brother, Thomas Markle Jr., and sister, Samantha Grant, furious. But it seems he is not giving up as Thomas Jr. recently released his second open letter, asking Prince Harry's fiancée for a royal wedding invitation.

"Meg I know that I'm not perfect, nor is anyone else in our family, as I'm sure you have read by now. But good, bad, or perfect, we're the only family that you have," he wrote (via In Touch Weekly). "It does hurt my feelings not getting invited to your wedding, along with the rest of the family."

"But it's not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family," he continued. "We should all be there to show our love and support on your wedding day, because that's what families do. Not to mention, how long it's been since we all seen and have gotten together, that would be very nice."

Thomas Jr. looked back at the great times he had with the "Horrible Bosses" star. He also described the old Markle he used to know as "loving, caring, amazing girl." "It can still be a royal wedding family reunion," he added.

Thomas Jr. had released harsh statements against the bride-to-be in the past weeks after failing to receive a royal wedding invite. At one point, he even called her "phoney" and claimed that the actress would never be the next Princess Diana.

"I've read that Meg wants to be like Diana. Diana was worshipped by everyone in the world. She was loved for the right reasons," Thomas Jr. said. "That's what Meg wants, but I don't think that's going to happen."

"She's not genuine like Diana. There's a whole different side of her that has started to surface and it's ugly to seem," he continued.

Earlier this month, Thomas Jr. also released an open letter calling for Prince Harry to cancel the royal wedding. He insisted that his sister is not the right woman for the royalty and that their nuptials would be the "biggest mistake" in his family's history.

"It's not too late, Meghan Markle is obviously not the right women for you," Thomas Jr. wrote. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

Prince Harry and Markle will exchange "I do's" on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Adrian Dennis