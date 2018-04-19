Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., once again threw shade at Prince Harry’s fiancée after not receiving a royal wedding invite from the couple.

During a recent interview, Tom said that his half-sister wants to portray herself as a humanitarian and as a charitable person, but she is not one in real life.

“She is giving the greatest performance of her life, she is acting like a phony. Once she got into Hollywood she turned into a different person. She’s clearly forgotten her roots and her family,” he said.

Tom revealed that he has not seen his sister since late 2011. He also said that they were once very close especially between 2009 and 2011 when they cared for their sick grandmother Doris. Following Doris’ death, Markle moved to Toronto and started filming for “Suits.”

Talking about the non-invitation to Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, Tom said that he’s not bitter over it. But he’s baffled and thinks it’s a hurtful thing to do to the family.

“I’m confused and a little distraught because here is a person knowing the position she’s in and knowing the scrutiny she’s under and yet she has forgotten her flesh and blood… Maybe the normal American family she has is embarrassing to her because we’re not producers and executive producers. There’s a whole different side of her that has started to surface and it’s ugly to see,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tom is not the only member of the Markle family who has spoken out about the royal wedding. Samantha Grant threw shade at Prince Harry for not inviting them to his and Markle’s nuptials.

On her Twitter account, Grant wrote, “It’s time to ‘man up’ Harry. ‘Shout outs’ about humanitarianism, don’t work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It’s a contradiction. Someone must point out that the ‘Emperor is not wearing any clothes.’”

Grant also previously threw shade at Prince Harry and Markle for inviting strangers to their wedding, but not their relatives.

“The Markle family is looking forward to our wedding invites. No one has one yet,” she wrote last week.

Photo: Getty Images/YUI MOK/AFP