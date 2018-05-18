Meghan Markle's brother claimed that his open letters were not meant to upset anyone.

In the past weeks, the "Suits" star's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. a.k.a Tom, released two open letters. In his first write-up, he said that Prince Harry should cancel the royal wedding as his sister is not the best woman for him.

"It's not too late, Meghan Markle is obviously not the right women for you," Tom wrote in an open letter shared by InTouch Weekly. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

Their father, Thomas Markle Sr., had a heart attack last week. He couldn't make it to Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials after undergoing a major heart surgery. Markle Sr. blamed his son's open letter for his condition.

Tom confessed that he regrets the open letters he released. "My letter wasn't intended to cause hurt or upset," he said (via Express). "I didn't mean to upset anyone. I had hoped it might jolt someone into giving us help."

"My earlier pleas fell on deaf ears, and after exhausting everything I could think of, I'd hoped my letter might shame the palace, I guess, into getting in touch," Tom continued. "I was wrong. It wasn't designed to humiliate Meg into inviting me, but more hoping we could get the help we needed."

According to Tom, their family was subjected to pressure and stress following Markle's high-profile romance with Prince Harry. In fact, it changed their lives.

Their father who lives quietly in Mexico was involved in a scandal earlier this week after receiving money for his staged photos in the run-up of Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. According to him, he did it not for the money but to reinvent his image. Markle's estranged sister, Samantha, took the blame.

"The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money @KensingtonRoyal," Samantha wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Samantha was hospitalized after a confrontation with paparazzi. According to her boyfriend, the photographer veered in front of them to get a clear shot. He swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the photographer and hit a concrete barrier. He immediately took Samantha to the hospital because her foot was twisted backward.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville