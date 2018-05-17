Meghan Markle's brother has had a change of heart about her.

The "Suits" actress' brother, Thomas Markle Jr. a.k.a Tom, slammed the future royal earlier after Markle opted not to invite him to her big day. He even said that Markle would never be the next Princess Diana as she's not as genuine as the late royal.

However, he now seems to have changed his tune. Tom visited Windsor castle ahead of Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. In a recent interview with Mirror, he claimed that Markle is the "perfect modern princess."

"My sister's going to be one of the best things ever to have happened to the royal family," he told the publication. "She will be the perfect modern princess. I wish Meg and Harry nothing but a happy and healthy future together."

As for the controversy that their father, Thomas Markle Sr., got involved in earlier this week, he said that he was hugely embarrassed. He also said that the palace should have intervened with Markle and her family as her romance with Prince Harry blossomed.

"It would have been better for the palace to have guided [Thomas Sr.], as well as us for that matter, to ensure the focus is on Harry and Meg and not her family back in the States," Tom said. "They should have intervened and guided us when Meg and Harry's relationship was first made public."

This interview comes after Tom said a number of ill statements against Markle over the past weeks. In fact, he called Prince Harry to cancel the royal wedding, insisting his sister is not the best woman for the royal.

"It's not too late, Meghan Markle is obviously not the right women for you," Tom wrote in an open letter shared by InTouch Weekly. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

However, Tom had a change of heart a week ahead of the royal wedding. He released another open letter begging Markle for an invite. According to him, they are still a family and her nuptials can be a family reunion.

"But it's not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family," Tom wrote. "We should all be there to show our love and support on your wedding day, because that's what families do. Not to mention, how long it's been since we all seen and have gotten together, that would be very nice. It can still be a royal wedding family reunion."

Photo: Getty Images/Yui Mok