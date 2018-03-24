Meghan Markle was recently spotted with her Charlotte Elizabeth bag in Belfast, Northern Island.

The designer, Charlotte Jones, was previously given the Prince’s Trust, an organization funded by Prince Charles to support the disadvantaged youths in the United Kingdom.

On the company’s website, the young designer revealed that she dropped out of school at the age of 16 due to her illnesses like Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME).

After receiving the Prince’s Trust, Jones used what she received to start a leather goods company. She said that her creations are intended for everyone, because she wanted to design something that even her mom and grandmother could wear.

Two years ago, Jones spoke with The Telegraph about how she pursued her own business.

“I thought if I can create something through all of this I can do anything… That’s why my business is so special to me, as it started at an absolute rock bottom. It has been with me through my worst moments,” Jones said.

According to Glamour, Markle’s New Edition Bloomsbury bag is an updated version of the brand’s silhouette that is currently available for pre-order. A personalized version of the bag costs $261 and a non-personalized one is priced at $247.

Meanwhile, Markle once again favored a British designer during her appearance in Belfast with Prince Harry. The 36-year-old former “Suits” star wore a beige Mackage coat, and a white Victoria Beckham top. She was also photographed in her green Constantine skirt and velvet Manolo Blahnik pumps, according to US Weekly.

During their trip to Belfast, Markle and Prince Harry first dropped by the Eikon Center, where an event was being held to mark the second year of “Amazing the Space.” The organization was launched in September of last year to encourage young people to become ambassadors for peace within their communities.

The royal couple also watched the performances by local schools to celebrate how the Arts can unite different communities.

Prince Harry and Markle also went to one of Belfast’s oldest buildings called the Crown Liquor Saloon and learned about its history.

Photo: Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images