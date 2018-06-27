Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upcoming trip to Australia, which is part of their first official tour, is causing a discussion among Australian Republicans.

Michael Cooney, the national director of the Australia Republic Movement, said that the former actress’ charm and attempts to reach out to Australia won’t sway them into liking her.

“No princess, no matter how impressive in her profession or delightful in her demeanor, can change the things about the monarchy that we oppose: that no Australian can be Australia’s head of the state and no Australian has a say on who is Australia’s head of state. The monarchy favors inheritance over effort, it favors privilege over equality, and it favors one national origin and one religious tradition over every other in Australia,” he told Express.

However, Cooney stressed the fact that even though they do not necessarily approve of Prince Harry and Markle’s attempts to reach out to the Commonwealth, this does not mean they are against Queen Elizabeth II.

On the Australia Republic Movement’s website, it is written, “As a republic within the Commonwealth, Australia will acknowledge the role the UK has played in our past, and future English monarchs will continue to visit. They would be welcomed as friends and equals by an Australian head of state.”

Due to this, Cooney said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be welcomed when they arrive in Australia in October for the Invictus Games.

In related news, Lisa Wilkinson, the wife of ARM’s chair, admitted that it was quite difficult to not get caught up in different emotions regarding the Royals’ visit.

“Sure, Harry may only be sixth in line to the throne, but Meghan represents everything the Royal Family have long been afraid of while also being everything they need to embrace, for their very relevance and survival. Ultimately though, this is not about her, or them, it’s about 24 million of us, as a people, on the other side of the planet, knowing, firstly, that we are now more than capable of independence,” Wilkinson said.

Photo: Reuters/Eddie Mulholland/Pool