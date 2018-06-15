Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams called Meghan Markle’s recent trip to Cheshire with Queen Elizabeth II unusual.

Fitzwilliams said that even though Markle may have learned a lot from the Queen during their trip, traveling on the Royal Train was quite uncommon.

“A trip with the Queen will be an experience which she will learn from, it is being coached in royal protocol by the most prestigious of teachers and an experience which Diana never had. Meghan was the first royal fiancée to spend Christmas at Sandringham and traveling with the Queen on the royal train when they go to Cheshire for a day of engagements is indeed unusual,” he told Express.

“In an era when security is so pivotal, it is also an example of the usefulness of the royal train for both comfort and safety,” he added.

Fitzwilliams also shared his thoughts on the kind of relationship that Markle and the Queen has. He said that he’s certain the two female royals get along well with each other.

“There seems to be no doubt that Meghan gets on extremely well with the Queen who is undoubtedly also delighted that she has made Harry so happy,” he said.

In related news, Markle’s first official engagement with Her Majesty is being compared to the first time that Kate Middleton ever went out with the Queen. However, Fitzwilliams encouraged everyone to dismiss the comparisons because Markle and Middleton are very different from each other.

“Comparisons with what happened to Kate are invariably made but their backgrounds are so different. Meghan, being American, is a unique senior member of the royal family and this will also be an excellent opportunity for her and the Queen to get to know each other better,” he said.

Markle also rode the Royal Train much sooner than the other members of the royal family, particularly Middleton. But this doesn’t mean that the Queen favors Markle over the Duchess of Cambridge or vice versa.

Richard Kay, a royal expert for the Daily Mail, claimed that the Queen asked Markle to join her on her Cheshire trip because she wants to help her ease into her new life as a royal.

Photo: Getty Images/Phil Noble - WPA Pool