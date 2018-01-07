Meghan Markle managed to find the perfect Christmas gift for Queen Elizabeth II, but her adorable corgis “mauled” it.

According to Mirror UK, Markle managed to find a singing toy hamster for the queen. When she gave it to Prince Harry’s grandmother, she couldn’t help but laugh and say that her dogs will now have company.

A source said that the little hamster had a Santa Claus suit on. It also had a rope behind it that when pulled, will make it sing a Christmas song. Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth II’s dogs found the hamster and “mauled” it to pieces.

“It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy,” the source said.

The royal family is known for giving each other symbolic and hilarious gifts for Christmas as opposed to expensive ones. Last year, Middleton admitted that she felt worried about giving the queen a gift because she has everything she needs and probably wants.

“I was worried what to give the queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, ‘Gosh, what should I give her?’ I thought back to what would I give to my own grandparents and I thought, ‘I’ll make her something,’ which could have gone horribly wrong. But, I decided to make my granny’s recipe of chutney,” she said (via E! News).

After giving her gift to Prince William’s grandmother, Middleton saw that it was placed on the table. This meant that the queen appreciated the present, and Middleton was very grateful to have made the right choice.

Meanwhile, before the holidays, the Daily Mail compiled a slew of gift ideas that Markle could give to the queen. Even though the publication did not say anything about giving her majesty a singing toy hamster, it said that the queen would appreciate an animal-designed present.

And since the queen loves corgis, Markle could’ve given her a corgi Christmas card of an adorable corgi stuffed toy. But the “Suits” alum opted for a hamster, which the queen and her dogs also loved.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images