Meghan Markle's hat at the Commonwealth Day service received thumbs down from some of her critics.

Prince Harry's bride-to-be looked elegant and sophisticated during her first joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth II. But not all were impressed with her outfit, especially with her white beret.

"Why the [hell] is she wearing a melted marshmallow on her head today?! Uhg. #MeghanMarkle (sic)," Kenzie Royal wrote on Twitter.

Sharon Moorre agreed with the post. "Truly ghastly assortment of hideous coats and dollop hats...meghan markle lost her sparkle," she wrote in the comments section.

Another user also found the hat "really bad." "It was not bad but the hats are really bad or do not know how to choose, then it's black white blue and do not pass this just like cameras not important to have classEla like is to look at the cameras is what she liked most today is always," Isabel C. Martins wrote.

"The beret of Meghan is horrible is not for her please!!!" Diana Alvarez added.

Alvarez also thinks that Markle's style and fashion choices are not good enough for a royal. "She needs a hair stylist rush!" she wrote in another comment.

This is not the first time that Markle's hat was criticized. When she stepped out and joined the royal family on their traditional morning Christmas service, many were also not happy with her brown hat.

In fact, some made fun of it by calling it a "mushroom cup." Others compared it to an appetizing chocolate dessert, while some critics agreed that it looked similar to a rude emoji.

Helen Weathers of Daily Mail considered Markle's headgear at the time a "fashion faux pas." It seemed that some of her critics viewed her white beret on Monday similarly.

In related news, Markle's getup at the Commonwealth Day service seemed to be a tribute to Princess Diana. Her coat and hat were designed by the late Princess of Wales' favorite designers.

Markle donned a white Amanda Wakeley coat. Meanwhile, her controversial white hat was designed by Stephen Jones. Jones had previously teamed up with Jasper Conran and Arabella Pollen to create a series of berets for Princess Diana when she was just 20 years old.

What do you think of Markle's beret at the Commonwealth Day service? Is it another fashion faux pas? Drop a comment below.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas