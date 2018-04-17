Germaine Greer is in hot waters after making disparaging comments about Meghan Markle in her recent interview.

Greer appeared on "60 Minutes." During her guesting, she said that Prince Harry and Markle's marriage is doomed.

"I think she'll bolt. She bolted before," Greer said (via News.com.au), referring to Markle's failed marriage with Trevor Engelson. "I hope in a way that she'll bolt but maybe she'll take Harry with her."

When asked why the "Horrible Bosses" star gave up everything to marry Prince Harry, Greer implied that Markle did because of his wealth. "Why would a girl born in poverty marry a man with 53 million quid? I can't think of single reason," she said.

However, the Twitter users are not pleased with what they heard from Greer. Some users showed their disagreement with her opinion on social media.

"She does not represent any opinions of women in the UK, she is outdated and judgemental on issues surrounding womens rights especially the #meto campaign. Please take her back Australia," Debbie wrote.

"Megan's mum was a yoga teacher and dad worked in Hollywood - why are they saying she was born into poverty ? To make her out to be a gold diggers? Seriously ! Such bad reporting...." Anita added.

Some also attacked Greer's being a feminist for making such comments against Markle who is a female advocate too and a successful individual in her own right. Some even called the 79-year-old writer a "bitter," "spiteful" and "you're not a feminist."

"Slow news day @60Mins ? Surely there's better things for Tara to report than the miserable GG's opinion on other people seeking happiness," Ashley Unlocked wrote. "Inferring that Meghan Markle is a gold digger, what a wonderfully feminist thing to say about a woman who is successful in her own right."

"For a feminist, Germaine has made some pretty tough judgment on a woman she has never even met! Leave the Royals alone, you don’t have to like them GG." EdwizzleDizzle commented.

Former MP Ann Widdecombe also faced the same backlash after calling Prince Harry's fiancée a "trouble." Widdecombe said that she's worried about Prince Harry considering Markle's background and attitude.

After Widdecombe's stint on "Celebrity Big Brother," she made the same statement about the future royal. "I'm just very dubious that somebody who has made her life in those sorts of films, been married before, comes over and has to become an active member of a very, very stuffy, traditional family," she said.

