Meghan Markle’s dad was photographed ordering fast food takeout two days after his heart attack.

In one of the photos shared by the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle is seen ordering a Happy Meal from McDonald’s. He also ordered a chocolate milkshake for his lunch. A few hours later, he was spotted getting some food at KFC. This time around, he ordered a bucket of chicken for dinner.

On Monday, it was reported that Thomas will no longer attend his daughter’s royal wedding on May 19. This also means that someone else would have to walk Markle down the aisle.

During his interview with TMZ, Thomas said that he suffered from a heart attack recently, but the Daily Mail claimed the patriarch didn’t need any serious medical attention. After all, he even managed to order fast food.

“I’ve been popping valium for the pain, especially when I hear about my oldest daughter,” Thomas said.

He also claimed to have checked out of a general hospital in Mexico a few days ago. Thomas also said that the heart attack he suffered last week was his second.

Meanwhile, Thomas’ alleged heart attack was revealed just days after his staged photos were exposed. Multiple reports confirmed that Markle’s dad teamed up with Jeff Rayner, a photographer, to stage some fake pictures. The snaps were sold to tabloids for over $135,000.

One of Thomas’ fake photos was of him reading a royal family book. He was also photographed sitting in front of a computer while reading through an article about the royal wedding.

But amid the controversy, Thomas’ daughter, Samantha Markle-Grant, said that it was her fault her dad is now being hounded by the press. Samantha said that she encouraged her dad to pose for the fake photos so that the press would see him in a positive light.

During her interview, Samantha was asked if Thomas profited from the pictures, but she said she doesn’t know for sure.

“The bad press over my father doing the staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/TOLGA AKMEN/AFP