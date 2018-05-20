Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., just gave his daughter and Prince Harry his good wishes after watching their wedding on television.

While speaking with TMZ, the 73-year-old said that he watched the royal wedding from California.

“I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax, and all of my relatives will just shut up about everything,” he said.

Thomas was unable to attend the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle due to his recent heart surgery. But prior to this, Kensington Palace already announced that he would be walking his daughter down the aisle.

Markle’s dad was also involved in a staged photo controversy. It was confirmed that he teamed up with the paparazzi and took photos to make it seem as though he was actively involved in the royal wedding preparations.

At one point, photos of him being measured were released via different tabloids. The person who took his measurements was revealed to be a 17-year-old boy named David Flores.

“It was really strange. This big American guy got the measuring tape out of his pocket and he was saying things in English… The photographer he was with stepped back to the street and started taking pictures. The big man was showing me what to do with the tape, holding it across himself… After around 20 minutes, he said ‘thank you’ and gave me a $15 tip,” Flores told the Daily Mail.

But despite the controversies surrounding him and his family, Thomas had nothing but wonderful things to say about Markle.

“My baby girl is a duchess and I love her so much. When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her,” he said.

Thomas also admitted to forever regretting the fact that he didn’t make it to his daughter’s big day. Prince Charles took over his role half-way through St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Aaron Chown - WPA Pool