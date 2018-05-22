Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., has been spotted outdoors for the first time just days after the royal wedding.

Thomas recently underwent surgery at a charity hospital in Mexico, and it seems that he has already checked out of the facility. Contrary to what his daughter Samantha Markle said that he is still at the hospital, Thomas has already returned to his home in Rosarito.

In the photos released by the Daily Mail, Thomas is seen riding and getting off his vehicle.

Markle’s dad was supposed to attend the royal wedding on Saturday, May 19. He was also scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle on her big day. However, Thomas suffered from a stroke just one week before the nuptials and needed surgery.

But despite not being able to attend the wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Thomas told TMZ that he watched the ceremony on television.

“My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness… The service was beautiful and it is history. I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter’s hand,” he said.

Meanwhile, the official wedding photos of Prince Harry and Markle have already been released. Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, is featured in the snaps. Her dad also missed the chance to be featured in the official pictures with the royal family.

Also included in the pictures are Prince Harry’s side of the family, namely, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The royal couple’s page boys and bridesmaids are also featured in the picture.

Princess Charlotte sat on her mom’s lap, while Prince George stayed beside Middleton. Jessica Mulroney’s twin boys, Brian and John Mulroney, were positioned at different ends of the picture.

And a black and white photo of Prince Harry and Markle sitting outside St. George’s Chapel was also released. All of the official portraits were taken by Alex Lubomirski.

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons - WPA Pool