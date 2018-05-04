Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., is confirmed to attend the royal wedding on May 19.

The news came from People just days after Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., said their dad did not receive an invitation from the royal couple. The publication also noted that Prince Harry has not met Markle’s dad in person, but they have spoken to each other on the phone.

“Everybody was really happy. And he’s talked to my dad a few times, hasn’t been able to meet him just yet, but it’s all been, it’s all been worth every effort,” Markle told BBC News.

Prince Harry already spent time with his fiancée’s mom, Doria Radlan, and she is also confirmed to attend the royal wedding this month. In November, the 33-year-old prince gushed over Radlan and revealed that he asked her permission to marry Markle before he popped the question.

Following the couple’s engagement announcement, Thomas Sr. and Radlan released a joint statement expressing their excitement for their upcoming union. Markle’s parents have been divorced for several years, and it is unclear if they are on speaking terms with each other.

“Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents,” they said.

Earlier this week, Thomas Jr. urged Prince Harry to call off his wedding to his half-sister.

“As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history. Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you. [She is a] jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage,” he wrote.

Thomas Jr. went on to question Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to not invite the members of her family. However, they asked members of the public to attend their union.

“You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it’s too late,” he wrote.

By the looks of it, the royal wedding on May 19 will still push through.

Photo: Getty Images/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP