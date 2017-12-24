Meghan Markle’s rescued dog, Guy, is reportedly receiving treatment in Surrey after suffering from two broken legs.

According to the Daily Mail, the adorable beagle sustained his injuries shortly after Markle and Prince Harry announced that they are already engaged. Following their announcement, the couple has been in and out of Surrey to visit Guy.

The publication also noted that Guy is being treated by renowned “super vet,” Professor Noel Fitzpatrick. He is known for his bionic surgery techniques on animals.

As of late, it is still unclear what caused Guy’s injuries, but the dogs used to live in Toronto with Markle while she was still filming for “Suits.” When she moved to London recently, Guy was transported from Toronto to London so he could be with Markle.

In order for Guy to be allowed entry into the United Kingdom, the dog had to undergo a tedious process starting with him being microchipped. He was also given rabies injections. Thirty days later, he was required to undergo blood test.

A source told the Daily Mail that Markle is “distraught” with Guy’s condition. However, no other details have been released.

Meanwhile, during her first sit-down interview with Prince Harry, Markle was asked how her two dogs are doing. She revealed that Guy is with her in the U.K., but her Labrador-shepherd cross dog named Bogart is staying with one of the best friends in Toronto.

The dog, which was also rescued by Markle several years ago, was no longer fit to travel to the U.K. because of his age.

Markle had a very close relationship with Bogart. The adorable mutt typically appeared on her Instagram page. Just like Bogart, Guy has also been photographed with Markle several times on social media. The former “Deal or No Deal” cast has even called her dogs, “my boys.” She also referenced them as “the absolute world.”

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images