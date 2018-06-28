Meghan Markle's fans do not agree with reports claiming that she copied Kate Middleton's curls.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex sported the same hairstyle as the Duchess of Cambridge when she attended the Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony with Prince Harry. Since Markle's hair was styled similarly to Middleton's signature curls, her critics claimed that she copied it from the royal mom of three. However, this did not sit well with Markle's fans, who insisted that Prince Harry's wife has been curling her hair since then.

"I think Meghans had that style for a while, don't you?" Karen V. Wasylowski wrote.

"Andreina, do you mean wave that existed before Kate is now named after Kate Middleton, please share product link," Kate A commented on a post. "Please search for Kate Middleton and Meghan before joining the royal and see who used this same curls many times before."

"You are just silly! Look at meghan before harry. She did a lot of curls. Jesus help me!!! Stop repeating tabloids nonsense," a user named Happy posted.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Middleton doesn't have the patent for curls, so Markle shouldn't be tagged as copying the hairstyle of the Duchess of Cambridge.

"Huh???? Does Kate have a patent on loose curls??? Stop these silly comparisons," Brenda Benjamin wrote.

"Because kate. Invented the curling iron right? She has a patent on curls?" another user wrote.

In related news, aside from the curls, Markle's makeup also seemed similar to Middleton's usual style. For the outing, the Duchess of Sussex, who has been known for wearing little to no makeup, had a face full of makeup, including very shimmery cheeks.

The similarities in the duchesses' style are not surprising provided that Middleton and her stylist help Markle make her fashion choices.

"Kate has been on hand to help Meghan get that polished royal look as has her stylist, Natasha Archer, who is Kate's secret weapon in the style department," the source told Vanity Fair. "Meghan now needs to find her own stylist so that she can curate her own look, but both Kate and Natasha have been very kind in helping her out in recent months."

Photo: Getty Images/John Stillwell