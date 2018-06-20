Meghan Markle's dad shocked many when he agreed to do a TV interview for the first time.

On Monday, the father of the Duchess of Sussex agreed to appear on ITV's "Good Morning Britain." During his appearance, he made several revelations about Prince Harry and Markle which Richard Kay believes had rocked the palace.

"It's the Markle debacle, part two! For royal courtiers to be wrong-footed once by the Duchess of Sussex's father may be unfortunate - but twice is careless," he wrote on Daily Mail.

Markle's father has kept quiet for months following her high-profile romance with Prince Harry. But in the run-up of the couple's royal wedding, he reportedly agreed to stage his photos and received money from it. According to Kay, the palace could have done something to avoid such incident.

The journalist compared Markle's father to Kate Middleton's dad, Michael Middleton. According to him, the latter only spoke once and it was under strict palace control.

"In the near eight years since, he has said nothing," Kay added. "Sadly – with a little more due diligence – this Markle debacle Part 2 might have been wholly avoided."

In Thomas' latest interview, he revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trying to have a baby. Royal commentator Angela Levin found it "almost shocking" and believed that Markle would be "horrified" about the interview.

"I feel that one of the key characteristics of a father is to protect their daughter," Levin said. "I don't know if he would know about the second part but it is a really terrible thing to say. I don't know him but, I think he is perhaps somebody who puts himself first and his daughters needs second."

Thomas also revealed that Markle cried over him missing her royal wedding to Prince Harry. But, he added that the couple was very forgiving.

In addition, Thomas described Prince Harry as "smart" and "interesting guy." However, according to him, he and the Duke of Sussex have conflicting views when it comes to the politics in the U.S.

"Our conversations was I was complaining that I didn't like Donald Trump, he said give Donald Trump a chance," Thomas said. "I sort of disagreed with that…That was his politics, I have my politics...I've always had a bad attitude about Donald Trump, and that's never going to change."

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons