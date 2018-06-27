Meghan Markle's father feels that the royal family is putting him in the penalty box after his TV interview.

Last week, Thomas Markle Sr. agreed to appear on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" where he made surprising confessions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Unfortunately, his revelations didn't sit well with many experts and apparently with the palace because he felt that he's getting a cold shoulder.

Markle's father told TMZ that he has not spoken with anyone from the palace since his TV interview, including his daughter. He also added that the Queen who is set to meet Donald Trump should also meet him.

"If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant, ignorant, and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I'm nowhere near as bad," Thomas told TMZ.

Thomas is planning to fly to London to meet Markle and Prince Harry after he missed the royal wedding. He was initially set to give Markle away on her big day, but he opted to not attend the event as he had to recover from a major heart surgery.

Thomas revealed after his TV interview that he was concerned he's being "frozen out" by the palace. The Kensington Palace has not reached out to him yet following his TV appearance.

"There has been nothing from the palaces, which he is surprised about," the source said. "He wanted to discuss travelling to the UK, or the couple visiting him. He still hasn’t met Harry, and is desperate for it to happen."

During Thomas' interview, he revealed that Prince Harry advised him to give Trump a chance after he told the duke of his dislike for the president of the United States. In addition, he also revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to have kids soon. According to royal commentator Angela Levin, his confession was "horrifying" to Markle.

I can't imagine that Meghan is anything other than horrified that he has told the world that she is desperate for a baby and that they are trying to make a baby," Levin said. "I don't know if he would know about the second part but it is a really terrible thing to say. I don't know him but, I think he is perhaps somebody who puts himself first and his daughters needs second."

Photo: Getty Images/John Stillwell