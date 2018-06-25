Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., is concerned about the palace's reaction after his TV interview.

Last week, the father of the Duchess of Sussex surprised many when he finally agreed to do a TV interview with ITV's "Good Morning Britain." Following his interview, he is now concerned what Kensington Palace thinks about his revelations and feels that he's being "frozen out."

According to Michael Hamilton, a source told him that Markle's dad is upset for not receiving a Father's Day card from his royal daughter. He also wanted to travel to the U.K to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he has never met his son-in-law yet.

"There has been nothing from the palaces, which he is surprised about," the source said. "He wanted to discuss travelling to the UK, or the couple visiting him. He still hasn’t met Harry, and is desperate for it to happen."

During Thomas' interview, he made a number of revelations including Markle's reaction after he canceled his attendance at the royal wedding. According to him, the Duchess of Sussex cried that he would be missing her big day.

"They were disappointed," the former lighting director said. "Meghan cried — I'm sure, she did cry — and they both said, 'Take care of yourself. We are really worried about you.' They said the important thing is that I get better."

In addition, Thomas revealed that Prince Harry and Markle have been trying to have kids. However, this statement did not sit well to royal commentator Angela Levin. According to her, such confession would only make Markle "horrified."

"I can't imagine that Meghan is anything other than horrified that he has told the world that she is desperate for a baby and that they are trying to make a baby," Levin said. "I don't know if he would know about the second part but it is a really terrible thing to say. I don't know him but, I think he is perhaps somebody who puts himself first and his daughters needs second."

However, his most controversial revelation was when he shared a personal conversation with Prince Harry. According to Thomas, he doesn't like Donald Trump and the Duke of Sussex tries to convince him to give the president of the United States a chance. According to Levin, the Queen would be very angry about Thomas' interview.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer