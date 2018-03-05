Meghan Markle's dad and Prince Harry are set to meet for the first time soon.

The "Suits" star has decided to take on her fiancé’s religion. Markle is set to be baptized and confirmed as Anglican this month. On the said event, her dad, Thomas Markle, is expected to be among her special guests, E! News reported.

If Thomas arrives at the event it will be the first time for him to meet his future royal son-in-law in person. Markle's father and Prince Harry have not met each other yet.

Meanwhile, the "Horrible Bosses" star's mom, Doria Ragland, is also expected to fly to England for the same celebration. Ragland and Prince Harry have met several times already. In fact, they were photographed with Markle at the closing ceremony of Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

Thomas and Ragland are divorced. But following Markle and Prince Harry's engagement in November 2017, they released a joint statement showing their support to the couple.

"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," Thomas and Ragland said at the time. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Initially, some insiders claim that Markle wants her mom to walk her down the aisle. "I've heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment," an insider said.

However, another source claimed that Markle had already invited her father to do the honor of walking her down the aisle. "Meghan asked her father to walk her down the aisle," another source told Entertainment Tonight. "She does want him included and she wants to uphold tradition."

According to Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, their father will be walking the future royal down the aisle. She also added that Thomas is giving a speech at Markle's wedding reception despite the reports claiming that he is not so the bride-to-be will make one for her guests.

"A proud and loving father should not be denied of the joy of speaking at his daughter's wedding," Grant said. "He wants to speak and it's his right as a father."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall