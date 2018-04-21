Meghan Markle's father continues his workout routine despite the reports claiming that he has not received an invite to the royal wedding yet.

Thomas Markle wants to be in his best shape. The "Suits" star's dad was photographed working out, lifting weights and using an outdoor exercise bike. At the time, it remains unknown, if Thomas will give her daughter away on her special day.

Markle's uncle Michael spoke with Mirror last week and confessed that her dad is not aware that he is sending her away on her wedding day. In fact, none of their relatives has received an invite to the royal wedding.

"I talked to Thomas last week and he didn't seem to know what the problem was," Michael said. "He told me he hasn't heard anything and he didn't even know if he would be walking Meghan down the aisle."

According to Michael, a former US government worker, Thomas is very private and he thinks that the actress' father should step up. As for not receiving an invite, he said that he wants to go to the wedding.

Markle's sister, brother and cousin didn't receive an invitation to her upcoming special day either. Samantha Grant said that ignoring the Markles is inappropriate. She also attacked Prince Harry for allowing her sister to do so.

"It's time to 'man up' @HRHHenryWindsor," Grant wrote. "Shout outs about humanitarianism, don't work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is s contradiction. Someone must point out that the 'Emperor is not wearing any clothes'."

However, the netizens defended Prince Harry and Markle. A number said that the "Horrible Bosses" actress has a mind of her own, so Grant should not blame her future husband.

On the other hand, a number of users also backed Markle's choice of not inviting her after all that she had said against the bride-to-be. Some even called Grant "desperate," "bitter" and "jealous."

Meanwhile, Markle's cousin Trish Gallup blamed Grant for the missing invites. "I think Meghan's sister blew it for us by writing a tell-all book – and I believe they don't want to risk embarrassment, which is understandable. I'm saddened, though. I would have loved to give my wishes to Meghan," Gallup said.

Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. didn't receive an invite too. According to him, the future royal is "nothing like" Princess Diana as she is not as genuine as the late Princess of Wales.

"That's what Meg wants, but I don't think that's going to happen. She's not genuine like Diana," he continued. "There's a whole different side of her that has started to surface and it's ugly to see."

Photo: Getty Images/Yui Mok