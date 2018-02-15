Meghan Markle swears by a specific method of Pilates wherein she uses a Megaformer machine.

During a previous interview, the 36-year-old said, “It’s hands down the best thing you could do for your body. You keep coming back for several reasons. Your body changes immediately. Give it two classes and you will see a difference.”

Entertainment Tonight writers Desiree Murphy and Liz Calvario tried the Pilates method that Markle is obsessed with, and both cannot deny the fact that it’s hard and challenging especially for first-timers.

Following their hour-long workout, the writers spoke with Francine Acevedo of Perfectly Pilates about the Megaformer machine, among many other things. Acevedo said that Megaformer workout is the most challenging among all the other forms of Pilates.

“The classes are usually a lot faster – you’re doing a lot more exercises than you would in a regular Pilates class, so you don’t feel like you have to jump on the treadmill after class in order to get your cardio for the day… The great thing about this machine is that it works nearly every muscle in your body. It is a complete body workout, stimulating muscles you didn’t even know you had,” she said.

Acevedo also talked about the Lagree shakes that Markle is obsessed with. “It happens when your muscles are contracting and relaxing with such intense focus or when you are engaging your muscle in an isometric hold… This is due to muscle fatigue and is normal when you are working out hard,” she explained.

And when it comes to the number of calories that is burned after an hour of doing Megaformer Pilates, Acevedo said that it’s roughly between 500 to 700 calories. This depends on the pace of the class, as well as the effort that the client will exert.

“The more you practice Pilates, not only the more confident and better you will feel, but the more calories you should be able to burn each class,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson