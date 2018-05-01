Meghan Markle's first maid of honor did not receive an invite to the royal wedding.

The "Suits" actress and her childhood best friend, Ninaki Priddy, who served as her maid of honor when she married Trevor Engelson had a fallout. In fact, Priddy is not invited to Markle's second wedding, this time with Prince Harry.

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, Markle felt that Priddy "betrayed" her after sharing stories about her to the media. Thus, she's not welcome to the royal wedding.

"As far as Meghan is concerned, Ninaki has betrayed her trust and is a persona non grata," Nicholl told Best Magazine (via Express).

A few months back, Priddy had an interview and spoke about Markle and Engelson. She confessed that when the two split, her sympathy was with the producer and not with the actress.

"What came to light after Trevor and I spoke ended my friendship with Meghan. I think everybody who knew them both was in shock," Priddy said. "All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated, very calculated, in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends."

Markle and Priddy were very close growing up. In fact, when Priddy celebrated her 9th birthday, there was a footage of Markle playing as the queen.

"The show was called Your Royal Highness and the star was Meg. It's very funny to see this now and given what is going on with her life it's quite eye-opening. She was always the centre of attention, always the ringleader – it was my birthday, but she took the starring role!" Priddy recalled.

Since Priddy is not invited to the royal wedding, Markle's other best friends are expected to fill the role Priddy once played for the "Horrible Bosses" star. Many believe that either Lindsay Roth or Jessica Mulroney will serve as Markle's next maid of honor.

"They have been BFFs since college. Everyone was gossiping about how Lindsay is going to be the Maid of Honour," one source said about Roth and Markle's relationship.

"Jessica is Meghan's BFF (best friend forever) and has been a huge influence," an insider said about Markle and Mulroney. "Meghan's turned to her for advice on everything from the dress, the flowers, decorations in church, the wedding lunch — and even the seating plan. She is the real power behind the throne in this royal wedding and has been invaluable."

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland