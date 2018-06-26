Meghan Markle's friend revealed how the duchess sealed the deal with Prince Harry.

In September last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first public outing as a royal couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto. For the said outing, Markle sported a white button-down shirt, ripped jeans and flats.

According to Markle's friend, Misha Nonoo, the duchess' top which she calls "The Husband Shirt" is among the factors that stole Prince Harry's wife. In fact, the American-based designer described it as "the shirt that sealed the deal," Express reported.

Markle and Nonoo have been friends for years. In fact, there were rumors that she was the one who set up the royal couple, but she declined to comment on that issue.

"She's a wonderful and remarkable woman and I have the most enormous respect for her," Nonoo said. "It's a personal relationship, very important to me. I can't say anything more about her."

Later on, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Markle's matchmaker is Violet von Westenholz, the prince's childhood friend. Westenholz's father is a baron and is close to Prince Charles. Prince Harry and Westenholz have been friends and she's among his inner circle of friends for years.

"Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone," a source told E! News. "It's hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person."

Westenholz was reportedly happy that the pair ended up together. In fact, she attended their exchange of vows. In related news, according to Bishop Michael Curry, who officiated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, he witnessed the couple's love for each other during their nuptials.

"Once I realised this was really happening, it was a real blessing to be a part of that," Curry said. "Because what they did, you could see it. They actually love each other. They really do."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson