Meghan Markle’s best friend, Janina Gavankar, recently shared some details from the royal wedding reception.

During her interview with Town & Country, the actress revealed that Markle and Prince Harry honored their respective backgrounds by having one table at the reception filled with food that is from the United States and another one packed with food from the United Kingdom.

“Potato, potato, tomato, tomato, oregano, oregano. It was so sweet. There were so many nods to the beautiful mashup of two cultures,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gavankar also reacted to being called the “mysterious woman in orange” at the royal wedding. The actress also wore a huge black hat that made it impossible for royal fans to identify her at first glance.

“It’s so funny that a moment where I didn’t care if people noticed me is strangely the moment that people noticed the most in my life. I certainly didn’t really want that. But now that we’re here, I will very happily tell you the real story,” she started.

Gavankar’s stylist, Niki Schwan, had a hard time finding designers who would be willing to create a dress for her to use at the royal wedding. At the last minute, they reached out to Western Costume, a supplier of costumes in Hollywood. After trying every single piece from the rack, they eventually went with the orange dress because it featured a built-in cape. Schwan just modified the costume by adding pleats to it.

The actress also said that women were required to wear closed-toe shoes, a dress that is knee-length or longer and to have their shoulders covered. They were also asked to don a pantyhose, but not everyone adhered to the dress code.

“We were told pantyhose at some point but many Americans didn’t wear them. I did – I was so afraid of screwing up that I just followed all protocol, but there were some rebels in the group,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Rich Fury for iMdB