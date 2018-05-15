Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell in love in Africa.

On Saturday, the "Suits" star will be tying the knot with Prince Harry. According to Markle's friend, Janina Gavankar, the two fell in love while doing philanthropic works in Botswana.

"They fell in love with nothing around them. No frills. No bells and whistles. All they had was each other, doing good work in a place where nobody was watching them. They did that separately. Imagine what they can do together," the "True Blood" star told ABC News.

The actress suspected that Markle fell for the royal prince due to his "down-to-earth side" which she witnessed first-hand while they were in Botswana. Aside from this, both enjoy and love humanitarian works.

"Harry invited Meghan to Botswana and it was very obvious for her that she didn't need anything. She could just go and help with the work," Gavankar continued. "They were staying in a tent with nothing and just had each other."

"I remember when Meghan told me about Botswana," Gavankar said. "I loved how she was ... pleasantly surprised. Like, this boy is actually just doing this for real. This is not some flouncy trip ... he really means it."

According to Gavankar, even if Markle was busy with her career, she always made time for philanthropic works. The good thing about the star is that she doesn't tell anybody about this craft.

"One of the things I love about both of them is that they don't tell anyone," she added. "They just go do good work in countries with nobody watching."

Royal biographer Andrew Morton also sees the same in Prince Harry and Markle's. In fact, he considered the pair as a power couple.

For him, Prince Harry and Markle can make more change together. He is also convinced that they will represent the monarch in the Commonwealth more often than Prince William.

In related news, Prince Harry's love for Botswana is given. According to sources close to the prince, he considers the country as his second home.

Prince Harry and Markle are flying to Namibia for their honeymoon over a week after their royal wedding, as they still have engagement after the nuptials. Some suspect that they will have a stopover in Botswana.

"A trip to this part of the world should always begin with Namibia and end in Botswana," travel expert Marisa Lassman said. "Whilst Namibia is scenically astonishing, the level of camps and lodges cannot compete with the quality of what you'd find in Botswana. Far better to end the trip on a real high!" she added.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson