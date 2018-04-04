Princess Diana’s former hairdresser, Nicky Clarke, recently weighed in on Meghan Markle’s possible wedding hairstyle.

During a recent interview with People, Clarke said that he believes the “Suits” star’s hairstyle will depend on the kind of wedding dress she will wear on her big day.

“I’m not sure if we are going to get the sophisticated Meghan or the slightly edgier Meghan and that will probably dictate what she does with her hair,” he said.

Clarke also said that it is possible for Markle to wear a similar hairstyle like what Kate Middleton had on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011.

“I think she might go for a half-up, half-down. I think wearing it all down only really works when you want it to be slightly off in a hippy-style, which I think she would absolutely carry off, but it’s just whether she feels like that’s appropriate,” he said.

Daniel Galvin Junior, a celebrity hairdresser in the United Kingdom, said that Markle will don a bun if she decides to wear a tiara on her May 19 nuptials.

“She could go for a very contemporary, modern look with her hair completely up, but I certainly don’t think she will wear a messy bun down the aisle,” he said.

Junior also suggests that Markle consider getting a half-up, half-down hairstyle because it could work not only for her wedding but also her receptions.

“It’s not too regal, it’s modern and it’s versatile, so it will work right through the evening. However she wears her hair, she is going to look stunning,” he said.

Last Sunday, Pippa Middleton’s hairstylist, Gielly Green, also predicted Markle’s wedding hairstyle.

While speaking with Forbes, she said that Markle will most likely not wear a strong updo but an innovative soft wave.

“This style looks great from all angles. With skill this can be achieved and will surely be a defining style,” she said.

But Green also acknowledged the possibility that Markle could let her hair down on her wedding day.

“A safe down option would be a slightly off the center behind the ears down do,” she said.

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images