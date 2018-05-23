Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, recently denied claims that she is cashing in on Prince Harry’s wife’s popularity and success.

During her interview, Samantha said that the pictures she shared of her and Markle were from her personal collection.

“It’s not off her, it’s off my personal photos that I was in, so if they’re my memories, my life experiences, my photos, I certainly have more right to make money off them than any journalist. It’s not cashing in, to share fond feelings and memories. Here’s what’s fundamentally wrong – if family and friends don’t make money, the journalist and tabloids are going to make money and they have less right,” she said (via the Daily Mail).

When asked to reveal how much money she has made from staging interviews with various publications and networks, Samantha said not much.

“I still don’t have a wheelchair-accessible house so it’s not that much. Just to give people a snapshot of how it really was, if I do one interview and they pay me $1,500, then 10,000 publications will copy that,” she said.

Samantha’s claim that she is not cashing in on her sister’s success came just one day after she accused Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, of doing the same thing.

On her Twitter account, Samantha accused Ragland of making money off of Markle by participating in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, no such conversation between the two women has aired until today.

A day later, she also described Ragland’s look at the wedding as a “hockey player in a penalty box.”

In related news, Samantha also talked about her relationship with her sister and said that she hopes Markle would give her a call once she’s settled into her new life as a royal.

“When things settle down, I will hopefully be able to share with her my wishes and the gift that I got for her. I think everything will come full circle,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson